SANTA ROSA — New Mexico’s economy delivered exceptionally strong job growth in May and, along with falling unemployment levels, the state is now seeing the highest number of jobs in its history, the Governor’s Office announced recently.

The state added 20,900 jobs over the year in May 2023, according to Department of Workforce Solutions, Economic Research & Analysis Bureau data. The increase brings the total number of jobs in New Mexico to 869,400, the highest ever, and follows four strong months of gains.