Abandoned well cleanup

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico has introduced a bill to provide more funding for the plugging and remediation of abandoned oil and gas wells. In this photo, a worker helps to replug an abandoned well near Crane, Texas, in July 2021.

 AP File Photo/Eric Gay

Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico has introduced a bill that would provide up to $162.5 million over five years to develop new ways to identify and remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.

Senate Bill 5205, known as the Abandoned Well Remediation Research and Development Act, was introduced Thursday and referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, currently chaired by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, is the bill's cosponsor.