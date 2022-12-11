Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico has introduced a bill that would provide up to $162.5 million over five years to develop new ways to identify and remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
Senate Bill 5205, known as the Abandoned Well Remediation Research and Development Act, was introduced Thursday and referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, currently chaired by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, is the bill's cosponsor.
Katherine Schneider with Luján's office said that the senators are “having ongoing conversations with ENR on how best to advance this effort with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”
If passed and signed into law, the bill would amend the 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, often referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which included Luján and Cramer's REGROW Act. That provided $4.7 billion over several years to tribal, state and federal entities to plug abandoned wells.
“In New Mexico and across the country, abandoned wells pose serious environmental harm and public health risks that threaten the health of our communities," an announcement from Luján's office said. "That's why our REGROW Act works to cut methane emissions and lessen public health risks, but more research and development is needed to help identify the thousands of abandoned wells nationwide.”
Lujan's office also said the legislation would “create jobs and boost economic growth.”
The terms "abandoned" and "orphaned" are often used interchangeably. The bill defines abandoned wells as inactive and unplugged wells not intended to be used in future oil and gas operations. Typically abandoned and orphaned wells also lack a solvent owner of record to hold responsible for cleanup.
In August, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office announced that the state was getting a $25 million initial grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It could receive up to $43.7 million over several years. The state estimated at that time that New Mexico had 1,700 orphaned and abandoned wells on state and private lands and that the state previously had funding to plug 50 wells a year.
The Biden Administration has stated that 129,000 documented orphaned and abandoned wells exist in the U.S., with the Department of Energy writing in April that the total could number somewhere between 310,000 to 800,000. Texas, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kansas have the most, according to federal reports. The state has estimated the cost of plugging an abandoned well and remediating the well site — or returning it to natural conditions —at least $75,000, but a 2018 General Accounting Office report stated that a federal agency's average cost for well plugging and site reclamation in 2017 was $267,000.
Lujan's release about the new bill said that more funding is needed for five priority areas: to detect and catalog abandoned wells more easily using such technology as remote sensors and optical gas imaging; to quantify methane emissions and determine how they are affected by well age, geology and other factors; to develop more efficient, economical and sustainable well plugging and remediation techniques; to develop alternative uses for abandoned wells for such things as geothermal power production or carbon dioxide storage; and to improve understanding of how abandoned wells affect groundwater quality.
The administration of the funding and the program would occur by the U.S. Department of Energy, which would work with universities, national laboratories and the private sector on research and development programs. The DOE also has been one of the technical advisors to Luján's office about research needs, according to a member of his staff, and is leading a research consortium about abandoned wells. The senators also received input from environmental groups and other interested groups.
An interagency federal report regarding the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law produced in April stated that most inactive wells are not emitting methane, but some do, and some contribute to water, air or soil pollution. Methane is a greenhouse gas with an outsized role in global warning, with some researchers saying it's 86 times more potent than other greenhouse gases. Abandoned and orphaned wells are among the top 10 sources of U.S. methane emissions, according to interagency report. The Biden Administration has stated that millions of U.S residents live within a mile of an abandoned well, with the Environmental Defense Fund estimating the number as between nine million and 14 million.
The executive director of the Independent Petroleum Associates of New Mexico said that all efforts to remediate and plug inactive wells are welcomed, but reiterated his association's concern that less productive wells — called stripper or marginal wells — could be included in legislation to plug wells, which would harm producers, especially smaller ones.
“IPANM supports all efforts by our members, along with legislative actions, that offer appropriations that assist in remediating abandoned wellsites that are no longer productive. However, IPANM continues to have concerns about government actions that lead to the premature plugging of still productive wells,” said Jim Winchester. “With this, and many other pieces of well-intentioned legislation, the devil will be in the details, especially with changing definitions of wellsite classifications.”
