SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico National Guard delivered 100 freezers last week to residents in the San Miguel and Mora areas who needed a replacement after their homes were damaged by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Wildfire, either from the resulting power outages or wildfire destruction itself.
Over 170 residents have requested freezers or other appliances, which the New Mexico Cares Foundation is providing at no cost. NM Cares works in partnership with private businesses, public and private service organizations, educators, and governmental bodies to promote, organize, manage, and operate programs that improve social and economic conditions in our state.