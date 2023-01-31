20230131-Espanola-cannabis-college

Cannabis plants. (Courtesy photo from DEA, Rio Grande Sun)

ESPAÑOLA — Northern New Mexico College will add Introduction to Medical Cannabis for Health Care Professionals to its extensive course list.

The eight-week introductory course for health care professional students will be taught by Ellen Trabka – who is chair of the Nursing and Health Sciences at the college — and will run from March 20 through May 12.