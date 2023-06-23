LAS VEGAS — About 1,000 notices of loss representing more than 1,600 claimants have been filed with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office since it became available in March, according to Jennifer Carbajal, deputy director for the Claims Office.

Carbajal spoke to a crowd of about two dozen people June 12 at a town hall event at the Las Vegas Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office. On June 7, the office moved from Luna Community College to more permanent accommodations at 216 Mills Ave.