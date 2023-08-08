LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas Police Department officer is on leave after being charged with possessing anabolic steroids, which investigators allege were packaged to sell.
Deputies with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 3 served an arrest warrant for Officer Patrick Maes, 25, following a drug trafficking investigation into his younger brother, Fabian Maes.
During a search of the home, police located 16 Suboxone strips in a bathroom. In Patrick Maes’ bedroom, in a box underneath a City of Las Vegas pay stub with his name on it, police located three types of anabolic steroids, the affidavit stated. Under the federal Controlled Substances Act, anabolic steroids are illegal to possess without a prescription.
Police allege that Patrick Maes had more than a five-month supply of one of the steroids, Stanozolol, and that the pills were packaged in individual bags, leading investigators to suspect Maes intended to sell the pills.
Patrick Maes is charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance, and three misdemeanor counts of possession of anabolic steroids.
Chief of Police Antonio Salazar confirmed that Patrick Maes has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case proceeds through the courts.