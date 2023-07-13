TAOS — An officer-involved shooting rocked downtown Taos around 2:30 p.m. on July 1, putting one officer in the hospital. The shooter, identified by New Mexico State Police as 29-year-old Lance Aguilar, eventually died of his wounds.

According to Police Chief John Wentz, an officer was dispatched to Siler Road in response to a trespassing call on July 1. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a woman and a man, who gave a name that was likely fake, as no records appeared under it. After probing, Aguilar eventually took off running south on Paseo del Pueblo Sur. Early in their pursuit, Aguilar wielded a firearm and shot at the officer, hitting him once in each shoulder.