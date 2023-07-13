TAOS — An officer-involved shooting rocked downtown Taos around 2:30 p.m. on July 1, putting one officer in the hospital. The shooter, identified by New Mexico State Police as 29-year-old Lance Aguilar, eventually died of his wounds.
According to Police Chief John Wentz, an officer was dispatched to Siler Road in response to a trespassing call on July 1. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a woman and a man, who gave a name that was likely fake, as no records appeared under it. After probing, Aguilar eventually took off running south on Paseo del Pueblo Sur. Early in their pursuit, Aguilar wielded a firearm and shot at the officer, hitting him once in each shoulder.
The officer, who had not been identified as of press time July 5, was unaware Aguilar was armed, according to Taos Police. The officer was treated at Holy Cross Medical Center and released with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
More officers responded to the report of shots fired, and one said he observed Aguilar attempting to carjack a truck. When Aguilar failed, he opened fire into the vehicle, police said. “At that point, it wasn’t just a shooting or an attempted murder of a cop — now he’s out there engaging with innocent civilians, and it’s become an active shooter situation,” Wentz said.
Aguilar was eventually shot by a town of Taos police officer, and later died after being transported to Holy Cross Medical Center, according to a State Police press release. A Taos Pueblo tribal police officer also fired a shot at the suspect during the exchange, but it was unclear whether he struck Aguilar.
The woman, identified as Alicia Candelaria on dispatch logs, was detained.