LAS VEGAS — A recent collaboration has been forged to help landowners who experienced losses due to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and its subsequent flooding.
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has partnered with the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service to offer landowners affected by the massive wildfire an opportunity to request a NRCS Conservation Restoration Plan for their property at no charge.
This conservation plan will include the cost of replacing or repairing the resources impacted by the fire and flooding, said Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Director Angela Gladwell.
The objective of the NRCS and claims office partnership, Gladwell said, is to streamline the claims process for affected landowners. She said actions to restore property may include fencing, removing debris and fixing access roads, just to name a few ways resources can be restored or repaired.
Cost estimates for such repairs or restoration will be included on the conservation plan, which the landowner can then submit to the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Claims Office for review and compensation.
An additional $1.45 billion was approved through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which passed last December. A total of $3.95 billion has been set aside to help those who continue to need assistance due to the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. This funding is providing for the conservation plans.
For more information about the claims offices, call their helpline at 505-995-7133.