LORDSBURG — After more than a year of contemplating what to do with the Southside Elementary School property, the Lordsburg Municipal Schools board voted to sell it.
Board members Alfredo Morelos Jr., Alyssa Esquivel and Aimee Samuels discussed the issue in executive session for about half an hour at their Aug. 21 meeting. Board members Susie Cole and Johnny Plowman were not in attendance.
Upon returning to open session, Esquivel made the motion to “accept the bid from Compass Property Development, provided the district does not receive a revised offer from one of the local bidders for a higher price” by Aug. 23.
Superintendent Dr. Stephen Lucas told the Herald no local bidders came forward to offer more than the $200,000 proposed by Compass Property Development.
Compass Property Development, he said, is out of Arizona and plans to create an electric vehicle charging station on the property and tentatively suggested building a motel and restaurant on the site.
In other business, the board voted to increase substitute teacher pay by $3 per hour.
Currently, substitutes without a college degree receive $15 and those with a degree receive $18. The pay raise will increase that to $18 and $21.
The board also agreed to pay certified teachers with a degree, not working for the district, $25 per hour in an effort to bring in qualified teachers to fill in when needed.