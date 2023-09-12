LORDSBURG — After more than a year of contemplating what to do with the Southside Elementary School property, the Lordsburg Municipal Schools board voted to sell it.

Board members Alfredo Morelos Jr., Alyssa Esquivel and Aimee Samuels discussed the issue in executive session for about half an hour at their Aug. 21 meeting. Board members Susie Cole and Johnny Plowman were not in attendance.