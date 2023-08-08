CLOVIS — One man is dead after police received a report of a burglary in progress Aug. 4.
Officials said a woman who lives in the 700 block of Dawn Loop in Clovis is the shooter. She was detained and questioned by police on Aug. 4, but no charges were immediately filed.
“We’re still awaiting autopsy results and deciding whether to take it to a grand jury,” Police Lt. Steven Wright said Aug. 5.
A police news release stated officers were dispatched about 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for a burglary in progress. “The caller told dispatch a male had broken into their house. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a male had been shot and succumbed to his injuries,” the release stated.
Wright said the shooter was also the person who called 911. He said the shooting occurred “kind of in the middle” of the house. The victim and shooter were believed to be the only witnesses to the incident, Wright said.