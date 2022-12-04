Pearce photo

Steve Pearce during a visit to the Roswell Daily Record. Members of the Republican Party of New Mexico's State Central Committee on Saturday elected Pearce to a third two-year term leading the state party. 

Despite facing challengers and calls by some in the party for him to step down after two underwhelming election cycles, Steve Pearce was re-elected Saturday to a third term as chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico.

The party did not disclose how many delegates took part in the leadership elections Saturday in Las Cruces, but in a press release stated Pearce secured 55.2% of the vote.