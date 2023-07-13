ARTESIA — Artesia Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Thad Phipps has announced his intent to retire at the start of the upcoming school year.

Phipps’ decision, announced July 5 during a special meeting of the APS Board of Education, comes after just one year at the helm of the district. His hiring was announced Jan. 14, 2022, and his first day as superintendent was July 1, 2022.