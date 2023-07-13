ESPAÑOLA — Española Police Department confiscated 5,658 fentanyl pills during an arrest July 4, marking the biggest fentanyl drug bust in the city in the past 11 years, according to Police Sergeant Cody Martinez.

The pills were confiscated from Joseph Allsup, 57, of Truth or Consequences, N.M. He was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm, three counts of transferring or receiving stolen vehicles, two counts of possession of an altered license, one count of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and one count of trafficking controlled substances.