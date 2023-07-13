ESPAÑOLA — Española Police Department confiscated 5,658 fentanyl pills during an arrest July 4, marking the biggest fentanyl drug bust in the city in the past 11 years, according to Police Sergeant Cody Martinez.
The pills were confiscated from Joseph Allsup, 57, of Truth or Consequences, N.M. He was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm, three counts of transferring or receiving stolen vehicles, two counts of possession of an altered license, one count of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and one count of trafficking controlled substances.
Police Chief Mizel Garcia said more charges will be added.
Officers also confiscated a handgun, three rifles, 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine and user amounts of psilocybin mushrooms. Among the rifles was a ghost gun, which is an unserialized and untraceable firearm that can be bought online and assembled at home.
The stolen vehicles included two motorcycles and a truck. Officer David Jaramillo wrote in the criminal complaint he was notified of a possible stolen vehicle by the department’s Flock System.
This technology was installed December 2021 and its purpose is to detect and capture images of all vehicles entering and exiting the city.
Stormy Hood, of Alamogordo, was arrested with Allsup. Hood was charged with one count of possession of a firearm and one count of concealing her identity.
Garcia said two locked safes were also taken at the time of the arrest and the police department is awaiting approval of a search warrant to open them.