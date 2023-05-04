ESPANOLA — A man was charged April 24 with trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, cocaine and other crimes after police caught him passed out behind the wheel of an Audi on South Coronado Avenue, court records allege.

City police spotted a rifle ammunition magazine in the Audi and helped the 25-year-old driver, who had apparently been smoking narcotics, out of the car around 8 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Police then spotted a pistol in a holster on the man’s right hip and an AR-15 style assault rifle in the car’s backseat area, police said.