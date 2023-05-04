ESPANOLA — A man was charged April 24 with trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, cocaine and other crimes after police caught him passed out behind the wheel of an Audi on South Coronado Avenue, court records allege.
City police spotted a rifle ammunition magazine in the Audi and helped the 25-year-old driver, who had apparently been smoking narcotics, out of the car around 8 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Police then spotted a pistol in a holster on the man’s right hip and an AR-15 style assault rifle in the car’s backseat area, police said.
The man allegedly gave police multiple aliases including the name Carlos Ugarte, as well as multiple birth dates, records show. He could not be officially identified even after fingerprinting and records checks, records show.
When officers searched the gray 2007 Audi he was driving, they found around five grams of heroin, more than 22 grams of cocaine, 204 ecstasy pills, 298 grams of meth and 605 fentanyl pills inside a bag, the complaint states.
Police said they also found a Ruger 9-millimeter pistol with the serial number altered or destroyed.
Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia credited Officer Dwayne Epling with making the bust and said the police force was stepping up its efforts to take drugs off city streets.
The arrested man was being held at Rio Arriba County Detention Center Tuesday while awaiting a bond decision from a judge.