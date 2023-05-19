SANTA ROSA — They had already started their jobs, but on May 9 three new police officers were confirmed by the City Council, bringing the department up to full staffing, almost, just in time for the busy summer months.

That’s exactly what the department needed, according to Lt. Ernesto Pacheco, who recently returned to the SRPD as its ranking officer, thereby placing him back in command for lack of a police chief. “The number one thing right now is manpower,” Pacheco said in his PD report to the City Council.