ESPAÑOLA — Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia discussed amendments to the Law Enforcement Fund Vehicle Grant at the June 27 city council meeting.
The council approved the use of the funds for new police vehicles at the last city council meeting June 13.
Garcia said the police department had been planning on purchasing three marked units and one unmarked unit from the city, but they turned out to be the wrong vehicles.
“Unfortunately, we found out that the vehicles we were going to purchase weren’t what we needed,” he said.
Issues with the vehicles included accessories that the department would not need as well as the vehicles not having many of the features needed.
Garcia said the plan is to buy the three unmarked vehicles from Albuquerque. They are estimated to cost no more than $62,944.
The vehicles would have cost $58,000 each if purchased from the city.
He plans to buy the unmarked unit from the city and add the necessary features. The vehicle costs an estimated $47,000, but will total around $56,000 when the interior changes such as lights and radio equipment are made.
The funds for the vehicle come from funds intended to resolve infrastructure needs.
City councilors voted to approve the changes.