SILVER CITY — Concern about the public posting of policy proposals again arose at Cobre Consolidated Schools board meeting, causing the board to table one of its planned action items.
On the agenda was a first reading of several amended board policies. Board member Gilbert Guadiana noted, however, that while the proposed policies were posted on the district’s website, they did not reflect what the changes were.
“There’s a first reading, but in such, it has to be available for the public to view. If you go to our website and you go to the policy, it doesn’t reflect any of the changes. In a matter of fact, two of these aren’t even reflected in our policies,” he said. “We have to have comments from the first reading. So we really can’t conclude the first reading until it’s been posted and people have been given an opportunity to comment. And once that period is closed, we can do a second reading.” The board voted 3-0 to table the first reading of the policies until a future meeting. Board President Serena Murillo and board member Elizabeth Dean were absent.
The policies, with changes indicated, were posted on the Cobre website the next day.