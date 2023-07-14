TUCUMCARI — Quay County’s total damage assessment from the May 25-26 storms stands at $8.7 million — a figure that likely will grow because it received a 30-day extension from the state to report more flood-ravaged roads.
County manager Daniel Zamora on June 29 toured 15 damaged sites with three state officials and a representative from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Zamora said he hopes the county will receive a federal disaster declaration from late May’s flash-flooding event.
Such a declaration would require the U.S. government to cover 75% of disaster-mediation costs, with the state and county each covering 12.5%.
A state disaster declaration, which appears likely, would have the state cover 75% of the costs and the county 25%.
Therefore, the difference between a federal and state disaster declaration would mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs for the county and state.
Zamora said he didn’t get a good read on the FEMA official during the all-day tour of damaged roads.
“He was kind of tight-lipped on what his damage assessment was,” Zamora said June 30. “But he’s supposed to put a report together and give it to the state soon.”
He said a state disaster declaration remains as “a backup plan” if the region doesn’t receive a federal declaration.
With the state extension, the county now has until July 25 to report storm damage.
Zamora said the FEMA agent also toured damaged sites in Curry County on June 30.
Combined, the two counties alone could meet the minimum federal criteria of $3.7 million in storm damage.
Zamora said Quay County’s preliminary damage assessment totals $8.7 million, which includes materials, transportation of the materials and labor.