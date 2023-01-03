James Kenney

James Kenney is the Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Environment. In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, he waits to speak at a press conference in Albuquerque.

 AP Photo/Russell Contreras

A concept paper about developing a regional hydrogen hub in four states, including New Mexico, received an “encourage” recommendation from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, the New Mexico Environment Department announced this week.

The 33 groups receiving the “encourage” recommendations submitted concepts that, in general, had all the elements considered necessary for a regional hydrogen hub (H2Hub), according to an Energy Department website. The notifications were issued as guidance for groups as they work toward submitting final applications for funding due April 7.