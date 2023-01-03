A concept paper about developing a regional hydrogen hub in four states, including New Mexico, received an “encourage” recommendation from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, the New Mexico Environment Department announced this week.
The 33 groups receiving the “encourage” recommendations submitted concepts that, in general, had all the elements considered necessary for a regional hydrogen hub (H2Hub), according to an Energy Department website. The notifications were issued as guidance for groups as they work toward submitting final applications for funding due April 7.
“New Mexico and our western state partners are the place to invest in a clean, sustainable hydrogen economy,” said James Kenney, Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department. “We appreciate those businesses who already invested in New Mexico and welcome further clean hydrogen investments to help us reach our ambitious climate goals.”
According to the Energy Department, 79 concept papers were received in November. Those receiving a “discourage” recommendation can still submit a full application or can develop collaborative efforts with other groups, but their notification indicates that evaluators did not think that their plans were fully developed, that the technologies they intended to use were ready for use at the scale needed or that the plans would help build a national clean hydrogen network.
The Energy Department did not release the concept papers, the names of groups that submitted or the recommendations given, but it said that all regions of the U.S. were covered in plans presented. The groups developing the concepts papers were able to release information if they opted to do so, which is what New Mexico and its partners did.
State government departments in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming are working together as the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub (WISHH) in the development of their plan. Atkins Nuclear Solutions US Inc. is the prime contractor. The states and Atkins also are cooperating with the Rocky Mountain Alliance for Next Generation Energy (RANGE), a nonprofit collaborative consisting of major universities and research labs in the four states. Eight private sector hydrogen and natural gas production facilities in the four states also are part of the coalition.
According to the concept paper submitted by WISHH, the group is requesting $1 billion to $1.25 billion in federal funding. The Energy Department received $8 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the regional hydrogen hub initiative and intends to award $6 billion to $7 billion to up to 10 projects this summer.
The WISHH plan includes eight production plants to replace coal plants in the four states and provide up to 1,900 million tons (MT) of hydrogen annually by year 12 of the project, with zero-carbon production anticipated by year 15. The coalition plans to transport the hydrogen through the states in various ways, including using existing pipelines and building new ones. It is developing ways to store hydrogen underground and identifying end uses to include a renewable energy source for utilities, as fuel for buses and eventually aircraft, for residential and business heating, and for industrial uses including mining, brewing and steel and cement production.
WISHH is also working with labor unions, tribal governments and social justice groups with the aim of developing the regional hydrogen hub in a way that benefits communities and underrepresented groups. Another component of the plan is job creation and working with community colleges and workforce training entities to train people for careers.
According to the DOE, the 79 applicants submitting concept papers asked for about a total of $60 billion in funding, but also presented private investment for their regional networks totaling about $150 billion. Commercial partners already identified in New Mexico include Libertad Power, Tallgrass Energy, AVANGRID and New Mexico Gas Co.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
