CLOVIS — The house fire that killed four people in Clovis on Jan. 12 began in the kitchen area, according to a report released Feb. 17 by the state fire marshal.
The report stated the cause was “undetermined,” but investigators “could not rule out the portable stove or electrical system from the area of origin” as the possible source.
The blaze killed Tia Nabours, 43; Christopher James, 41; and Joshua Ward, 33, officials have said. A fourth victim remained unidentified this weekend.
The home was at 511 1/2 Wallace St. The victims were discovered during fire suppression and rescue operations.
Firefighters discovered two victims in a bedroom and two more victims in the kitchen area. The victims were found deceased with thermal and smoke injuries. There were no signs of foul play, the report stated.
The structure was not insured.