The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) is urging New Mexicans to take precautions to protect ourselves — and especially young children, older individuals and those with underlying conditions — this holiday season.
Especially concerning this year are respiratory viruses such as RSV, flu and COVID-19. DOH has reported that area hospitals have activated emergency operations as they are experiencing a surge in pediatric illness.
“People can take simple steps to avoid exposure as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family this holiday season,” David R. Scrase M.D, acting Department of Health cabinet secretary, said in a DOH news release. “I encourage all New Mexicans to embrace common-sense measures we know are effective at reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses.
“Stay up-to-date on vaccines, including COVID-19 boosters and flu shots, wash your hands, stay home if you’re ill and seek treatment from your primary care provider.”
RSV, flu and COVID-19 can be especially dangerous for very young children, older New Mexicans and those with underlying conditions.