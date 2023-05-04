SANTA ROSA — This city’s annual Roadrunner Race for the Arts is growing.
Some 145 runners and walkers participated in the April 22 event, which netted $5,485.81 for support of the arts in and around Santa Rosa. Last year, 130 people participated and $4,225 was raised for the arts.
It was the third year running for the Race for the Arts event, which is now incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit, with a volunteer board and Emiel Ross as the event’s main organizer. In 2021, some 129 people turned out to participate in the event’s inaugural year.
Four different races took place this year — a 13-mile half marathon, a 5000-meter run, a 1K for the kids and a “virtual” run for those who couldn’t physically be at the Blue Hole where the other races began. Previous years included a 10K distance run, which drew 30 runners last year, but it was replaced this year by the half marathon, in which 25 runners participated.