Soft Robotics Inc. (SRI) recently announced the company has raised $26 million and added new investor to expand and deploy its mGripAI robotic picking solutions.
The system combines “ultra-fast 3D vision and artificial intelligence technologies” to create a robot with human-like, hand-eye coordination to automate bulk picking processes throughout food operations involving protein, produce, dairy, baked goods and prepared foods.
Companies such as Tyson Foods and Johnsonville are looking to robotic automation to help improve safety and increase production in their facilities and meet the demand for their products.
As the global demand for quality and sustainability produced food increases at a time of labor scarcity, food producers struggle to meet supply demands. As a result, SRI has experienced a rapid surge in demand for its technology solutions, according to a news release. Soft Robotics, headquartered in Boston, Mass., has received support from several investors, including ABB, Calibrate Ventures, FANUC, Johnsonville, Marel, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, Tekfen and Tyson.