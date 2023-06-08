FORT SUMNER — Defending champion Singleton Ranches will be in the field of 14 teams competing at the annual Fort Sumner WRCA Ranch Rodeo June 9-10 at the De Baca County Fairgrounds.
Singleton Ranches went on to finish as the reserve world champions at the WRCA World Finals in Amarillo, Texas, last November.
Fourteen teams from three states are expected for the rodeo, which is one of the many events scheduled for Fort Sumner’s 47th annual Old Fort Days celebration June 7-11.
From the traditional Cowboy Camp Meeting to the Memorial Team Ropings, Old Fort Days provides multiple opportunities for families to enjoy the historic heritage of Fort Sumner and De Baca County.
The Old Fort Days celebration is hosted by the Fort Sumner Chamber of Commerce. Call 575-355-7705, or email to fortsumnerchamber@hotmail.com for more information.