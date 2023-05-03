CLOVIS — School board members here voted unanimously April 25 on a redistricting plan to move Marshall Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-graders to Gattis and Yucca middle schools due to the creation of the Sixth Grade Academy at Marshall this fall.

Board members opted for a plan, one called “Option four,” which would result in a Gattis student population of 574 and a Yucca student population of 509, a difference of 65 more students for Gattis.