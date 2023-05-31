SANTA ROSA — The city council approved May 23 the leasing of three security cameras to be placed in the Park Lake and Blue Hole areas, at a cost of $6,288 per month, plus tax.
Finance Director Amy Campos said one camera will go up at the Blue Hole, another at Park Lake, while the third will be “mobile,” or installed at places where the city is having problems.
The cameras belong to LiveView Technologies Inc., which will install, move and maintain the cameras for the city. Mayor Nelson Kotiar said it’s “really good system” with an alarm notification system that will help keep the city’s property secure.
Campos further explained that the cameras will monitor “barriers” that, if crossed by someone, will sound a flashing alarm and broadcast a warning for would-be trespassers.
The council agreed to a six-month lease of the cameras and security system.