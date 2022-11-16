Seeds of healing

Lauren Rivera and Aaron Villa, both 7, roll seed bombs in their hands. Nadav Soroker/Searchlight New Mexico

Story courtesy of our media partner Searchlight New Mexico.

Seven months ago, the U.S. Forest Service ignited a fateful prescribed burn that, within a matter of weeks, merged with a nearby sleeper fire to become the biggest wildfire in New Mexico’s history. The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon blaze burned some 342,000 acres, leaving scars on both the landscape and its people, including countless school-age children.