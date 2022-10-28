ALBUQUERQUE — A man convicted of child abuse and other charges stemming from the 2016 death and dismemberment of an Albuquerque girl was sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison Thursday.

Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 40 years for Fabian Gonzales. State District Judge Cindy Leos combined two of the evidence tampering counts that related to the removal of the victim's body parts, thus resulting in a slightly shorter prison term.