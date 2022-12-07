Shelter pups fly to the Hamptons

ESPAÑOLA — Española Humane flew out 10 dogs to the Hamptons in private planes to give them the opportunity to be adopted into loving homes.
When Dr. George Dempsey, cousin of the shelter’s Director of Medicine Dr. Tom Parker, visited Española Humane and saw 54 puppies at the shelter up for adoption, he came up with the idea to help some of those pups find a family that could care for them.
“He commented that in the Hamptons, you can’t find puppies. There aren’t any puppies for adoption. And so — I don’t know if it’s a joke or not, but he said, ‘Maybe we can start flying puppies to the Hamptons.’ And then, what was just sort of a crazy idea ... we made it a reality,” Española Humane Communications Director Mattie Allen said.
They decided to choose a few dogs to send to the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, a nonprofit and no-kill adoption center that was founded in 1974.
The nine puppies chosen were Blue Corn, Biscochito, Ristra, Yucca, Piñon, Osha, Sopapilla, Frijoles and Chamisa. They were accompanied by their mother Zia. All the names were chosen to bring New Mexico representations into the Hamptons.
Allen said it is unclear what exact breed the pets are, but referred to them as “Heinz 57,” and said it’s possible the pups had different fathers, which contributes to the confusion.
Four Legged Flyers — a nonprofit organization that helps fly shelter dogs — flew out seven of the puppies on Nov. 19, and two days later, Dempsey flew the remaining two puppies and their mother on his plane.
All 10 dogs have a waiting list for them already, with many people vying to adopt them, according to Allen.
“We’re so excited about this opportunity. As you know, shelters across the country are facing capacity issues and our shelter is no different right now,” Allen said. “Our capacity for care is limited by space and our staff and we only have 23 dog kennels. So any opportunity we have to transfer pets somewhere where they have a really good chance of being adopted into a really great family — we’re ecstatic about that.”
Allen said that the best way to support Española Humane at the moment is to foster if one can’t adopt.