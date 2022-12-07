Shelter pups fly to the Hamptons

Anne baker, foster of some of the puppies, and Española Humane Communications Director Mattie Allen smile for a photo with two of the dogs chosen for the Hamptons. (Photo courtesy Española Humane Shelter, Rio Grande Sun)

ESPAÑOLA — Española Humane flew out 10 dogs to the Hamptons in private planes to give them the opportunity to be adopted into loving homes.

When Dr. George Dempsey, cousin of the shelter’s Director of Medicine Dr. Tom Parker, visited Española Humane and saw 54 puppies at the shelter up for adoption, he came up with the idea to help some of those pups find a family that could care for them.