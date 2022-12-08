UPS Store in Silver City

Donna Holguin, owner of the UPS Store in Silver City, works with employee Gabby Ribas to pack a gift that a customer dropped off for shipping Nov. 29 at the store. (Photo by Juno Ogle, Silver City Daily Press)

SILVER CITY — The busiest shopping season of the year is underway, and along with it comes the busiest time of the year for sending packages.

It’s not just the man in the red suit and sleigh who is delivering gifts, as the U.S. Postal Service and other delivery businesses report higher volume during the holiday season — “especially following Black Friday,” said Silver City Postmaster Robert Ponce. “It was an amazing mail day [Nov. 28]. It was just a very high volume.”