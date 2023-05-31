TAOS — Although they negatively impact local inventories of traditional rental housing, short-term rentals are proving to be a boon to Taos County Lodger’s Tax collections, revenue from which has tripled or even quadrupled over the past several years.
“We have a 5% tax rate that brings in about $1.2 million a year,” Christopher Madrid, deputy county manager, told the Taos County Commission earlier this month. That’s a spectacular increase from the $300,000 or $400,000 the county collected just a few years ago and is largely due to a state law that took effect in 2020.
The law includes exemptions for properties at which the lessor also resides on a “permanent” basis, and for religious or charitable institutions and summer camps or the like. But it has brought third-party short-term rental management companies like Airbnb and Vrbo — for which there are no exemptions — into compliance with tax law.
Since as much as 95% of short-term rentals across the country are operated by management companies, counties like Taos, where officials estimate there are as many as 1,200 short-term rentals, are raking in the tax dollars.
“We don’t have a lot of hotel stock in the county,” Madrid told the Taos News on May 24. “The assumption is that it’s the Airbnbs that are causing this increase.”