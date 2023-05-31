TAOS — Although they negatively impact local inventories of traditional rental housing, short-term rentals are proving to be a boon to Taos County Lodger’s Tax collections, revenue from which has tripled or even quadrupled over the past several years.

“We have a 5% tax rate that brings in about $1.2 million a year,” Christopher Madrid, deputy county manager, told the Taos County Commission earlier this month. That’s a spectacular increase from the $300,000 or $400,000 the county collected just a few years ago and is largely due to a state law that took effect in 2020.