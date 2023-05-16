TUCUMCARI — On the afternoon in April 21, Donnie and Lora Goode were in their rural Tucumcari trailer when they heard a loud bang.
The Goodes found a large hole in the back window of their residence he knew came from a firearm projectile. They called the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, and they found seven holes in their trailer caused by a shotgun discharge.
“Once inside, she pointed out a line of travel of the projectile they dislodge prior to my arrival,” wrote sheriff’s Sgt. Rudy Vallejo in his report. “From the initial impact to where the projectile stopped, Mr. Goode said he believe it could’ve struck him and killed him if he had been laying in bed.”
Vallejo stated in his report he knew the owner of the land, Jim Oliver, had allowed turkey hunting there. Vallejo saw an unoccupied car on the property; its license plate was registered to two people from Clovis. (The report identifies them, but their names are not being reported because they were not charged.)
The deputy met with one of the hunters, who said he had been there for about an hour and had not heard shots being fired. Vallejo estimated the hunter was about 200 yards from the Goode residence’s location.
Vallejo gathered evidence and statements from the Goodes and left.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence again on April 28 after the Goodes heard gunshots in the area. Deputies were unable to find anyone on the hunting property.
“New Mexico Game and Fish has been notified of this incident due to the damages occurring near hunting grounds and appear to be the result of a hunting accident,” the report stated.
Lora Goode, who contacted the Sun, said the shooting incident alarmed her because eight other nearby residences sit on Oliver’s property within the boundaries of the hunting grounds.
“There’s little girls who play outside,” she said.
New Mexico Game & Fish keeps information on various turkey-hunting grounds around the state, including Oliver Farms near Tucumcari, where the Goodes own their trailer but lease the land underneath it.
According to the agency, the 270-acre tract is open for spring turkey hunting from April 15 to May 15. It is described as an “open-gate” lease agreement.
“Open-gate” means no fee or permit is required for a hunter to access the land, though the information sheet in red type requests hunters to try to call Oliver Farms under the listed number “and notify the landowner of your plans before using the property.”
Also on the Oliver Farms hunting sheet in red type: “New Mexico Statute prohibits discharge of a firearm within 150 yards of a dwelling or building without permission of the structure’s owner or lessee.”
According to an agency information officer, Oliver is paid $2,000 a year for the hunting agreement.
Attempts to reach Oliver by phone and text for comment were unsuccessful.
James Pittman, information chief of Game & Fish, and local Game & Fish Sgt. Andrew Teaschner said the person who shot at the Goodes’ home would be charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.
Lora Goode said it was her understanding Oliver should have informed trailer owners who lease land from him to inform them that hunting occurs there. She said her neighbors were unaware hunting was permitted on Oliver’s property.
Teaschner said in an email he wasn’t aware of any such requirement, “but since hunters can’t discharge a firearm from pretty much the highway to 150 yards past the trailer park, it normally wouldn’t affect them.”
A visit to the Goodes’ home showed the trailer sits about 100 yards from Highway 104. A few hundred yards west stands Liberty Mesa. Between the mesa and the trailer is pastureland dotted by trees, many of them cottonwoods that grow near a canal.
Donnie Goode, whose front door contains a National Rifle Association sticker, said it dismayed him how reckless the hunter was.
“How he could not see our house, I have no idea,” he said.
Goode pointed out the holes in the trailer caused by the shotgun pellets. He said three ended up in a bedroom, with one landing in a closet. Other projectiles zipped over where a dog was sleeping.
“It was some idiot with a gun who don’t know how to handle it,” he said.
