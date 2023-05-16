Donnie Goode

Donnie Goode points out one of seven holes in his rural Tucumcari trailer that he and authorities believe were caused by an errant turkey hunter. 

 Ron Warnick/Quay County Sun Photo

TUCUMCARI — On the afternoon in April 21, Donnie and Lora Goode were in their rural Tucumcari trailer when they heard a loud bang.

The Goodes found a large hole in the back window of their residence he knew came from a firearm projectile. They called the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, and they found seven holes in their trailer caused by a shotgun discharge.