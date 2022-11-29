Smokey the Bear

Clarke Condé photo

A cutout of Smokey the Bear stands guard in the Lincoln National Forest where the real little cub dubbed "Smokey" was found by Taos firefighters in 1950.

 Clarke Condé photo

TAOS — A common axiom is that history is often written by the victors. In the case of Smokey Bear, that history became written by advertising executives who saw an opportunity to pair a successful campaign with the discovery of a small animal that fit their image just right.

In so doing, they left out an important part of history, one that rightfully belongs to a tough-as-nails firefighting crew from Taos Pueblo called the Snowballs.