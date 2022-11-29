TAOS — A common axiom is that history is often written by the victors. In the case of Smokey Bear, that history became written by advertising executives who saw an opportunity to pair a successful campaign with the discovery of a small animal that fit their image just right.
In so doing, they left out an important part of history, one that rightfully belongs to a tough-as-nails firefighting crew from Taos Pueblo called the Snowballs.
One of the last remaining members of the Snowballs, Taos Pueblo elder Adolf Samora, told his side of the story on Nov. 17 of being a young firefighter in the early days of the Taos Pueblo Snowballs, and the rescue of a baby bear from a wildfire who survived to become the iconic Smokey Bear.
After the event was announced, Taos Pueblo officials reached out to notify The Taos News of one other surviving member of the crew, Paul Romero.
“Our division was reading the recent article of ‘Smokey Bear owes his fame to the Taos Pueblo firefighters who saved him and I wanted to make a comment that Adolf Samora is not the last remaining member,” said Sarah Lujan, administrative assistant/fire clerk. “Paul Romero is also still very much well alive and was part of the original crew along with Adolf. In fact, he too held Smokey the Bear when he was a cub. The recent event was titled ‘Honoring Our Elders: Smokey Bear and the Taos Pueblo Snowballs.’”
The event, held at Bataan Hall, 121 Civic Plaza Drive, included free admission and dinner, and was open to the public. It was presented by the University of New Mexico-Taos, Climate Change Corps, and Emerging Indigenous Ecologists. It was billed as an “evening of storytelling, community, food and conversation.”
Local youth and natural resources professionals asked questions about conservation following the talk, then a community dinner took place afterward.
Samora’s story explained how the local Native American fire crew was called upon to help fight the Capitan Gap Fire in the Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico. These men were well-known in the firefighting community, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Wildland Fire Management-Pacific Region.
In an unreleased film, funded by the New Mexico Film Commission and co-produced and directed with Joseph Concha of Eagle Springs Productions, it is shown that the tribal war chief would climb to the top of the Pueblo’s tallest set of adobe houses and call out to the community to send men to help fight a fire.
The crew, known as the Snowballs, was paired up with a U.S. Army crew from Fort Bliss, Texas, according to the BIA account.
“Unlike the well-equipped Army crew, the Snowballs were a brand new pick-up crew with minimal firefighting gear. There were no phones in the pueblo, and the crew was summoned by the War Chief calling out by voice across town. The first 25 to show up were loaded on a bus with a box of metal forestry hardhats, which someone had found and painted white. A crew member had said they looked like a bunch of snowballs, and the name stuck.”
Alipio Mondragón, who was the Forest Service dispatcher during the 1950s and for many years later, said, “The crews from Native tribes throughout New Mexico fought forest fires over the decades, but the Taos Pueblo Snowballs were requested by name by firefighters from across the Southwest,” wrote Patricia Chambers for a July 11, 2008 story in The Taos News.
The Snowballs were highly respected for their diligence and perseverance in fighting forest fires, Chambers wrote.
“They made such a big impression that they were asked for by name. They didn’t charge up the hill and then run out of steam. They moved up those hills in a steady, orderly way until they got to the top,” Mondragón told The Taos News. “These people have left an important legacy. They leave big shoes to fill.”
The fire was tough and dangerous, but at one point, the Taos Pueblo crew found a small black bear cub clinging to a charred tree, its paws and some fur suffered burns. From there, the Snowballs turned the bear over to Forest Service officials.
At that point, the little cub wasn’t yet known as Smokey. But, the name Smokey Bear had been affixed to a cartoon character since the mid-1940s as part of the U.S. Forest Service and Ad Council’s wildfire prevention campaign during World War II, when all resources poured into the war effort were extremely valuable. In part, the campaign also grew out of a need to make Americans aware of an enemy tactic in which they were said to send up explosive balloons that would explode and cause a fire when landing, according to an account on Wikipedia.
In 1950, when the little burned cub was found and nursed back to health, the Forest Service found the perfect image to spark interest in their “Only you can prevent forest fires” ad campaign.
Trouble is, from that point, the story of Smokey Bear’s origin left out the role of the Taos Pueblo Snowballs. In the meantime, the bear’s fame skyrocketed. His face was everywhere, on posters, in comic books distributed to school children, in TV and movie commercials and, of course, the subject of a popular song sung by Eddie Arnold. The songwriters, Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins, added “the” to his name and it stuck, even though he was still known as Smokey Bear.
Adolf Samora getting his chance to tell his story was a way of setting the record straight. And, to help reveal an important contribution Taos Pueblo has made to the long tradition of protecting the wilderness.
