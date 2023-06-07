PORTALES — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) has approved six potential solar community projects located in Curry and Roosevelt counties for the opportunity to build and operate their facilities.

The six projects, with a total capacity of 26 megawatts (MW), enough to serve 13,000 households at any given time, are among 45 such projects statewide, representing 198 MW, that the PRC approved on May 22, according to a PRC news release.