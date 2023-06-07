PORTALES — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) has approved six potential solar community projects located in Curry and Roosevelt counties for the opportunity to build and operate their facilities.
The six projects, with a total capacity of 26 megawatts (MW), enough to serve 13,000 households at any given time, are among 45 such projects statewide, representing 198 MW, that the PRC approved on May 22, according to a PRC news release.
The Community Solar Program, created by the Community Solar Act, was designed to allow homeowners, renters and qualifying organizations to tap into solar energy without having to purchase and install solar panels, according to the news release.
The news release also stated the solar electricity market the program will create will also “generally offer discounted rates on electricity.”
Program terms call for at least 30% of power produced by each community solar facility to be reserved for qualified low-income customers and low-income service organizations, the news release stated.
One project is expected to construct solar facilities on a site east of Portales, according to Corrina Kumpe, chief operating officer of SunShare. Kumpe stated the project should become operational “as early as 2024,” and will have the capacity to serve about 3,000 residential customers.