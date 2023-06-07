ESPAÑOLA — Española Police Department has charged David J. Salazar, 54, with possession of a controlled substance after he allegedly dropped a small bag of cocaine into a hot dog at the San Pedro Sonic Drive-In where he worked, according to Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia.

The affidavit for the arrest warrant states Salazar was seen on video surveillance May 30 conducting “what appeared to be a hand-to-hand transaction with a female employee.”