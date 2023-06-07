ESPAÑOLA — Española Police Department has charged David J. Salazar, 54, with possession of a controlled substance after he allegedly dropped a small bag of cocaine into a hot dog at the San Pedro Sonic Drive-In where he worked, according to Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia.
The affidavit for the arrest warrant states Salazar was seen on video surveillance May 30 conducting “what appeared to be a hand-to-hand transaction with a female employee.”
Salazar then proceeded to make food before he appeared to be seen frantically searching the area “as if he lost something,” according to police documents.
The arrest warrant states Salazar claimed to have been outside in the parking lot when he purchased the cocaine.
A customer called the police May 30 at around 3 p.m. after biting into her order and realizing she was chewing on a plastic bag, according to the incident report.
The report stated the customer did not believe she got any powder in her mouth.
Merit Bennet of the Bennett Law Group is representing the customer and said they plan on making a claim as soon as they verify the reports.