CLOVIS — “Pepper” and “Jack” are the names of Hillcrest Park Zoo’s baby kangaroos thanks to a Southwest Cheese winning bid of $4,000 to name the joeys.
According to a news release from the Clovis city manager’s office, the contest for individuals and businesses to bid for the naming rights of the Hillcrest Park Zoo’s newest additions ended April 28.
According to the release, many responses to the contest were received with many creative name ideas.
Some of the entries suggested naming the young marsupials “Hop & Scotch” and “Jack & Jill.”
City officials believe Hillcrest Park Zoo fans really had a great time submitting their favorite names for the baby kangaroos.
City of Clovis and Hillcrest Park Zoo personnel are appreciative of the individuals and businesses that participated in the contest.
“We would like to thank Southwest Cheese for their interest in naming our red kangaroos and for their support of the Hillcrest Park Zoo,” Zoo Director Damian Lechner said. “We hope to continue our partnership with them in the future and are currently seeking more ways to involve the community in efforts to improve our local zoo.”