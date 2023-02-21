LAS VEGAS — A New Mexico State Police officer assigned to the Las Vegas-area district is charged with raping a friend who called him for help following an argument with a relative, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Kevin B. Keiner with second-degree criminal sexual penetration following an investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department. Keiner is a sergeant for the New Mexico State Police and has been employed by the agency for seven years, according to Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency.