LAS VEGAS — A New Mexico State Police officer assigned to the Las Vegas-area district is charged with raping a friend who called him for help following an argument with a relative, according to court documents.
Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Kevin B. Keiner with second-degree criminal sexual penetration following an investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department. Keiner is a sergeant for the New Mexico State Police and has been employed by the agency for seven years, according to Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency.
Lt. Mark Soriano told the Optic on Feb. 15 that Chief Tim Johnson has placed Sgt. Keiner on administrative leave and that an internal investigation was underway.
Johnson said in a statement that NMSP is cooperating with LVPD’s investigation.
“Law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any act of misconduct by an officer erodes the confidence that the public has placed in us,” he said.
An arrest warrant for Keiner was issued Feb. 15. He was not in custody as of this writing.