CLOVIS — A high-speed chase originating in Texas ended with a fatal crash in Clovis in the early morning hours of May 4.
Clovis Police Department (CPD) dispatch was alerted to a pursuit of a motor vehicle crossing into New Mexico from Texas on US 60/70/84 headed toward Clovis according to a news release from CPD Captain Roman Romero.
The pursued vehicle, a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with a New Mexico license plate, was reportedly fleeing Texas law enforcement driving westbound into Clovis on Mabry Drive, and had reportedly reached a speed of approximately 80 mph.
The vehicle continued into Clovis, crossing Prince Street, Main Street then near Rencher and Merriwether streets, the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve.
The vehicle crossed the median, crossed eastbound lanes of First Street, impacting a tree and coming to rest in a small lot near Merriwether Street.
Clovis Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the scene.
The driver, identified as Manuel Delgado, 33, was recovered from the damaged vehicle and was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center, where he died.
CPD and Curry County Sheriff’s Office crash teams were activated and continue to investigate this crash, according to Romero.