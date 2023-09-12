CLOVIS — Gail Tarson, owner and operator of Diamonds Evermore on Main Street, said an early morning burglary attempt woke her from a dead sleep the morning of Aug. 30.
“Yeah, it definitely had my heart pumping,” Tarson said.
Two Clovis jewelry stores were burglarized, and a third was the scene of an attempted break-in during a 24-hour period late last month, police said.
Keepsake Jewelry inside North Plains Mall was also broken into. Store owner Khai Buong said thieves made off with over $10,000 worth of merchandise, smashing a window to gain entry into the store and breaking four jewelry cases.
Buong said his store has been in the mall for 20 years. This was the first time he’s seen three burglaries in such a short amount of time. “I hope everything is settled,” Buong said.
Diamonds Evermore and both Zales and JCPenney located inside the North Plains Mall were subject to property damage and vandalism in the early morning of Aug. 30-31, records show. Thieves successfully entered and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the stores in the mall.
