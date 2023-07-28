TUCUMCARI — This city’s animal control department has impounded more than 150 dogs since February, and its crowded kennel remains “a revolving door” for those animals.
Tucumcari Police Department Patrolman Elijah Huber, also a humane law enforcement officer who supervises the city’s animal control division, gave a report to the city commission during its regular meeting on July 13.
The city has beefed up the department’s personnel with two new workers and an intern. Huber also said it has issued more citations for loose dogs. Because of the crowded kennel, the department is refusing owner-surrendered dogs so it can take dangerous dogs off the streets.
Huber said the department tries to relocate dogs to other shelters, but as many newly impounded dogs take their places.
He said an individual from NMDOG was supposed to transfer 24 of the animals, but a family emergency delayed that indefinitely.
He said the kennel contains 36 dogs, and his department has impounded 157 of the animals since he took over the department in February. He said his office sometimes receives 100 messages per night.
Huber took over animal control about the time Tucumcari resident Stanley Hartt was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs on Feb. 1. Two of the dogs’ owners were charged with felonies in that case, and their cases are pending.
Huber said the number of dog complaints in the city has risen since the attack, and adoptions have fallen. He attributed that to “psychological fear” of dogs after the fatal mauling.
The four remaining dogs involved in the attack (one was euthanized near the scene by a police officer) have been tamed down, but Huber doubted they ever would be made available for adoption.
“We don’t want those animals in the community,” Mayor Ralph Moya said.
Huber added it was likely a judge or district attorney eventually will order those four animals to be euthanized. Animal control is caring for those animals for now as evidence in the criminal cases.
Last month, a pitbull attacked Tucumcari man, briefly sending him to the hospital for his injuries. Huber said the police department has filed a vicious-animal petition, but the case still was being investigated.
He said the dog was given at-home quarantine because its rabies vaccinations were up-to-date and that no previous complaints had been received about the animal. The pitbull also suffered a stab wound from the victim during the attack and is still recovering.
Huber urged the commission reallocate some department funds so it can host low-cost spay-and-neuter clinics by providers from Albuquerque and Denver.
City manager Paula Chacon said she also was trying to find grants for such clinics.
Huber also said the kennel needs to be enlarged.
“I need your help, commission,” Huber said.
