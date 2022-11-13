Deb Haaland at Chaco park

A U.S. plan to withdraw federal lands near a historic area from oil and gas drilling activity would mean a few dozen less wells, but some groups oppose the idea. In this photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland addresses a crowd at Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico on Nov. 22, 2021.

 AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

Albuquerque — The U.S. Interior Department's plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.

Land managers have scheduled two public meetings next week to take comments on the assessment made public Thursday.