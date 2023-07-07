LOVINGTON — After Lovington’s water shortage recently that left some residents without running water or water pressure during the current heatwave, interim city manager David Miranda told the city commission June 26 he has been trying to get a handle on what is happening.

He said current data shows the city is pumping 106 million gallons of water monthly from the well field. However, current consumption rate figures for the month are coming in at 8 to 10 million gallons per month.