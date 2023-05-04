LAS VEGAS — A Ribera woman wanted since February on child abuse charges is behind bars. She was also sought on a separate arrest warrant issued this month after she allegedly threatened to kill a magistrate judge earlier this year.

Antoinette Hurtado, 28, was arrested April 24 and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center on charges of child abuse, evading an officer, threatening a judge and other charges. The charges stem from two separate incidents, one in January and one in February.