SANTA ROSA — A complaint and application for a restraining order against Santa Rosa Mayor Nelson Kotiar, filed by then-Human Resources Director Monica Young and alleging a “hostile work environment” through sexual harassment, threats and intimidation, has been dropped.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Abigail Aragon issued an order of dismissal with prejudice, meaning the lawsuit cannot be refiled, after a motion to dismiss was filed by defense attorney John K. Ziegler of Albuquerque and approved by Young’s attorney, Ali M. Morales of Albuquerque. Each party will pay their own attorney’s fees and costs, according to the order.