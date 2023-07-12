Mark Ludwig Labastida

Mark Ludwig Labastida

 Submitted Photo

Mark Ludwig Labastida intended to put down roots in Roswell as a middle-school teacher, but then he felt inspired to try a new career in nursing. The Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Auxiliary, a volunteer organization, provided him the means to grow professionally.

The ENMMC Auxiliary awarded Labastida a scholarship to pursue his interest in nursing, and they are currently accepting scholarship applications from college students enrolled in a degree program in the health care field who have completed at least one semester of college and who are from Roswell or the surrounding community.