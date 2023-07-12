Mark Ludwig Labastida intended to put down roots in Roswell as a middle-school teacher, but then he felt inspired to try a new career in nursing. The Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Auxiliary, a volunteer organization, provided him the means to grow professionally.
The ENMMC Auxiliary awarded Labastida a scholarship to pursue his interest in nursing, and they are currently accepting scholarship applications from college students enrolled in a degree program in the health care field who have completed at least one semester of college and who are from Roswell or the surrounding community.
Labastida graduated with an Associate of Science degree in nursing from Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell in Spring 2023 and was the commencement speaker for the university’s graduation ceremony in May. Having benefited from the scholarship, Labastida encourages others to apply.
“The scholarship really helped me while I was in the nursing program since the scholarship covered my tuition and most of my books,” he said on the phone. His voice was light with the energy of seeding a new adventure. “I was able to focus on my studies and not worry where I would get money for tuition and fees.”
Labastida received a total of $10,500 in scholarship money from the Auxiliary over the course of his four-semester degree program. Since graduating from ENMU-R, he has accepted employment at Covenant Health Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.
The scholarship allowed Labastida to graduate without debt and secure a job working as a cardiac intensive care unit nurse.
Labastida was born in the Philippines, where prior to studying nursing, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in secondary teacher education and a Master of Arts degree in education. He taught earth and space science at Mesa Middle School for three years.
During his time at Mesa, Labastida became interested in working in the health sciences field. In 2021, after 10 years of planting good energy in the classroom, Labastida retired from teaching and started taking classes in the nursing program at ENMU-R. The scholarship money he received meant he could devote his time entirely to his studies.
“I have observed that my students and their families have various health care needs,” he writes in a scholarship essay, one of the requirements of the application. In addition to a personal essay, the application packet asks for certified transcripts and two letters of reference.
His essay demonstrates how his passion for education overlaps with nursing. “I would like to create support programs that promote children's health,” he continues. “I intend to educate students, their families and the community about the importance of healthy diet, healthy lifestyles and activities that promote wellness.”
After entering college at ENMU-R, Labastida went back to Mesa to volunteer in his new capacity as a student in the nursing program. The students were delighted to learn that adults can shift careers — that a teacher can change course to become a nurse.
“I have even heard some of my students say they want to be a nurse as well in the future.” His example plants a seed of inspiration for the next generation.
The scholarship program is a resource that any local student in a health-related field who has completed one semester of college can apply for.
Applications for the scholarship are available at the ENMMC Volunteer Services Department or the ENMMC gift shop. Completed application packets must be submitted to the Volunteer Services Department at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, 405 West Country Club Road, by 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28.
“I have a great deal of passion for the work I do,” Labastida writes. “I want people to feel loved and cared for in addition to being treated for their illnesses.”
Labastida is proof each of us can find fresh soil and thrive, and he is passing the care the Auxiliary showed him onto his patients.
