Chest pain can be frightening. When it happens, it’s natural to assume that something is wrong with your heart, but chest pain can signal a variety of other conditions ranging from digestive disorders to respiratory issues. Unfortunately, it can be hard to distinguish the source of chest pain and determine if you should head to the ER, wait to see if symptoms subside or take an antacid.
The fail-proof reaction if you experience chest pain? Don’t ignore it: The first order of business is to see a doctor promptly to rule out heart trouble. Chest pain is the most common symptom of a heart attack or heart disease, and involves a feeling of uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain. Learn the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, and when in doubt, always have it checked out.
Symptoms of a heart attack
Both men and women experience chest pain and other “classic” heart attack symptoms in common, but recent studies have revealed that women also have other heart attack symptoms. Both men and women: chest discomfort/pain, upper body pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness/dizziness, cold sweat and nausea/vomiting; women: neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort, unusual fatigue, sleep disturbance, indigestion and anxiety.
Once heart trouble has been ruled out as a possibility for your pain, several other conditions that mimic the pain of heart trouble need to be considered. These conditions typically involve the digestive, respiratory or musculoskeletal systems — and while they may not be a health emergency, most require prompt medical treatment to relieve symptoms and effectively manage the condition to minimize its effects on your overall health.
Digestive
Chest pain related to a digestive disorder can include:
• Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) — also known as acid reflux or heartburn — is caused when stomach acid washes back up from the stomach into the esophagus. It can cause intense chest pain felt just below the breastbone, especially at night. A recent study of ER patients at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston who complained of serious chest pain revealed GERD in 57 percent of patients.
• Esophageal spasm is a disorder of the esophagus and involves abnormal muscle contractions in the tube that carries food to the stomach. These muscle spasms make swallowing difficult and painful, and can cause chest pain.
• Hiatal hernia occurs when part of the stomach pushes up through the diaphragm into the chest cavity, allowing food and acid to back up and cause heartburn and chest pain.
Respiratory
Chest pain linked to respiratory problems might include:
Pulmonary embolism – or a blood clot in the lung – which can cause deep chest pain and is accompanied by shortness of breath.
Pleurisy – the inflammation of the lining around the lung, which can cause sharp chest pain that worsens when you take a deep breath or cough.
Skin/musculoskeletal
Other chest pain can be linked to musculoskeletal disorders, such as:
• Sore muscles/muscle strain, also known as chest wall pain. It is often felt by athletes who begin a new or different exercise regime or increase the amount of exercise.
• Injured ribs/pinched nerves — a broken or cracked rib or pinched nerve can cause chest pain, especially when you cough or breathe deeply.
• Shingles — this skin and nerve condition caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus can cause sharp pain extending from the chest to the back. Burning chest or rib pain can signal the onset of shingles, and occur just before the rash develops.
Even if you suspect your chest pain is not heart-related, check with a doctor before attempting self-treatment at home.
Eric Cohen, MD, practices with Eastern New Mexico Medical Group Interventional Cardiology and Vascular Medicine.