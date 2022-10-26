Border Containers

Border Patrol agents patrol along a line of shipping containers stacked near the border on Aug. 23 near Yuma, Ariz.

 AP Photo/Gregory Bull

PHOENIX — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.

The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in southeastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona.