A first for events in Roswell, the presentation of “Producing Shows for History Channel Latin America” with journalist, TV producer and director Jorge Luis Sucksdorf was held in Spanish with Juan Lebon translating it to English. The presentation was part of Roswell Daily Record’s Roswell Incident event on Friday at the Roswell Convention Center.
Sucksdorf is known for being featured in TV shows such as “Inexplicable Latin America” and “Ancient Aliens Latin America.” He began his talk pointing out the extreme difficulties that researchers and film teams have finding evidence of crash sights in the jungles of the Amazon. Sucksdorf’s speech covered events such as a crash in Bolivia in 1977 that was declassified in 2019 by the CIA. He said that two objects were destroyed and the U.S. Air Force went in and took the objects.
The next chapter Sucksdorf covered was on “Beings,” which was rather unsettling for the audience. There were reports, often covered by newspapers and TV, that feature dark, agile beings sighted in Columbia. He continued with the story of three women who reported to the newspaper that they saw “demons” with red eyes and horns in Varginha, Brazil in 1996. Three of those beings were captured by soldiers, he said. One of those soldiers died under mysterious circumstances and in excruciating pain shortly after.
The most fascinating case Sucksdorf pointed out was a well-reported incident in La Joya, Peru on April 11, 1980 that included a direct encounter of a UFO with a Peruvian Air Force fighter. A balloon-like vehicle was spotted in the air space over Peru. The Peruvian Air Force sent a fighter up to shoot that object down. It turned out that the “balloon’s” flight pattern did not resemble that of a normal balloon and when the pilot opened fire on it — 64 rounds in total — these were absorbed without any effect on the object, no damage at all. These rounds were 30 mm caliber, which could take out a tank with several shots, a car with only one shot.
Before answering any questions, Sucksdorf also included in his talk legends and myths of “monsters” that reach from a sea monster similar to “Nessy” of Scotland’s Loch Ness, to humanoid bat-like vampires that go back to the time of the Mayas.
Sucksdorf’s talk was held in what is called “Neutral Spanish.” It is used in pan-Hispanic countries and adopted five years ago by many TV channels and news outlets. It was created by linguists who selected common and intelligible terms that make sense to most Spanish speakers, leaving out culturally localized words.