Next Step Plan update being tried in some RISD schools

The Roswell Independent School District (RISD) is partnering with an educational technology company to better help students across New Mexico fulfill their future career aspirations.
ReadWrite Digital, based in Charlottesville, Va., is the creator of a digitized platform that makes it easier to carry out the state’s Next Step Plan, which is how each student works with school staff — and their parents — to target, prepare and track progress toward their goals after high school graduation.
Information about the pilot program was presented during the RISD board's March meeting.
Rollout has started and selected RISD campuses have begun testing a digital version of the Next Step Plan. A small group of counselors, administrators and teachers at Roswell and Goddard high schools as well as Sierra Middle School are involved with the evaluation of this online format.
Each student is required to create their first Next Step Plan in the 8th grade for use during the 9th grade. This process continues until they reach the 12th grade and complete a final plan.
This long-term process is used so students can map out their life direction and complete areas of study they would need to complete during high school to prepare for necessary college or career training to come.
The documents have been kept as paper files, not digitally. This advancement could make use easier.
One school counselor can be responsible for working with 250 to 340 students. The counselors also do such things as assist the students to prepare these plans and choose classes, make sure they have students’ and parents’ signatures when both have completed the forms as well as to give assistance to students with college and scholarship applications forms. They also provide advice and counsel to the students.
The counselors have also been primarily responsible for circulating each of the student’s paper files to all interested parties.
“This should take a lot of work off the counselors,” said Jennifer Cole, RISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
It will also be a more interactive process, she explained after the meeting.
Next Step documents would be accessible to parents through PowerSchool, an online location containing information related to students and their families. Details about such things as a student’s enrollment and attendance are on PowerSchool and not available to the public.
Providing parents with online access to children’s education and career information might prompt some of those parents to become more involved in the education of their children.
Virtually all parents are involved with their children’s educations during the elementary school years. However, that level of participation decreases as a child gets older.
Cole estimated that once students enter high school that only about two-thirds of their parents are engaged that way.
It’s required by the state that all parents sign their children’s Next Step Plan documents. Transitioning these plans into a digital format might make it easier for parents to review their children’s plans for the future and do so more often.
Some updates of these plans are mandatory but going online will make it even easier for students to change their plans as they learn and grow.
There are already ways that students can learn about potential education and career options that aren’t exclusively online. These include guest speakers at school, field trips to workplaces and some forms of self-directed exploration. Middle school is when this process becomes fairly intent.
Cole also provided an example of an online tool that students could use on their own to plot their futures. Pathful would provide videos of such experiences as a professional talking about what they do, why they do it and how they prepared themselves to do it. Another video would demonstrate a professional while they are at work through virtual job shadowing.
She used as an example the career choice of being a brain surgeon. With this type of tool, students could watch what brain surgeons are required to do, such as put their hands inside of patients’ bodies.
Seeing that might be less desirable or interesting than they thought. Or, perhaps the additional information makes that line of work even more compelling.
There is also some ability for schools and school districts to modify their Next Step Plans. The New Mexico Public Education Department emphasizes that it’s not a “one-size-fits-all” planning process.