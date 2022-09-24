New Mexico lawmakers will convene in Santa Fe in January for the 60-day legislative session, and as always energy will be among the topics that will be taken up.
In the state of New Mexico, lawmakers meet every January — 60 days in odd-numbered years and 30 days in even-numbered years — to authorize spending and craft and debate new laws.
The 2023 Legislative session begins Jan. 23.
House District 59 state Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, said what the agenda on energy and the environment looks like will hinge on the outcome of the 2021 midterm elections.
“A lot of it may depend on what happens in November,” Nibert said.
Aside from congressional elections, all state-wide constitutional offices and each of the 70 seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives will be on the ballot.
Currently Democrats have full control of the state government.
Among one of the biggest determinants will be whether Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be re-elected. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, faces Republican Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Karen Bedonie.
Likewise, Democrats hold a 45-24 majority in the House, with Roswell state Rep. Phelps Anderson not caucusing with either party.
Democrats in recent years in both the executive and legislative branches have placed a high priority on curbing emissions, combating climate change and transitioning the state to more renewable sources of energy production.
Nibert said how many seats Republicans capture will have an effect on what committees look like and how far some proposals get.
“If we have more members it will be easier for us to derail it sometime during the process,” said Nibert, who like most Republicans has lined up against the Democratic proposals on climate change and energy.
One of the big questions will be what to do with the surplus revenue that has come into the state amid record oil and natural gas production.
He estimates the state will take in about $2.7 billion more than expected and much of lawmakers' time in the Roundhouse will go toward deciding what to do with that money.
“There will be the continuing struggle: Do we put it towards infrastructure, do we build new programs that have reoccurring obligations, do we pass on raises to state employees or whatever. Do we give tax breaks to citizens, what have you — do we do all of the above?” Nibert said.
And while it is still early there are some indictions of what might be on the energy agenda.
In recent years, state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, has introduced a legislation that would pause all fracking operations within New Mexico.
The legislation, known as SB 149, narrowly passed out of the Senate Conservation Committee on a 5-4 vote. However it ultimately did not make it to the floor by the end of the Legislative session.
The proposal would halt the issuance of all oil and gas licenses for four years that involve hydraulic fracturing, a process meant to extract oil and natural gas from shale.
Sedillo Lopez in 2021 said the pause would allow lawmakers and the state to study the potential negative impacts fracking could have on the state's water, land and air. When that pause expires, recommendations could be made on rules related to fracking.
The temporary ban would effect permits for new oil and gas wells created through hydraulic fracking, and not impact existing permits. It would also allow for oil and gas development overall to continue.
Opponents of fracking say it can have adverse effects on water and air quality and even cause earthquakes.
But Nibert and other critics of a fracking ban say it would have dire consequences for oil and gas production.
He noted that production from shale formations without fracking would be impossible.
“It's a very tight rock. It does not yield its contents easily whether it be oil, water or gas,” Nibert said.
The fiscal impact report that accompanied Sedillo Lopez's legislation — that in its form at the time would have banned new fracking permits between 2021-2025 — stated that by 2025 oil production would drop by 70% from 2021 levels and natural gas production by 45% below current levels, if no new wells involving fracking were brought online.
Nibert states that oil and gas production makes up 40% of state revenue, so any drop in production would have dramatic consequences for the state's budget.
“That's the lifeline for New Mexico,” he said.
For that reason, Nibert said he does not believe that such a bill will pass.
“I don't realistically see that crossing the finish line,” he said.
Nibert said some lawmakers might also want to take action regarding a new state rule meant to curb methane emissions.
In April, the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board approved a rule impacting equipment from oil and gas production operations to prevent the escape of emissions from pipelines, valves and other equipment.
When the rule was approved, a press release from the New Mexico Environmental Department estimated the new requirements would reduce ozone emissions in New Mexico each year by 250 million pounds and methane emissions annually by more than 851 million pounds.
The requirements are stricter than those at the federal level and were touted by rule proponents as a way to improve New Mexico's public health and environment.
Nibert said some operators of wells that produce fewer barrels of oil might end up abandoning the wells because of the high cost of meeting the requirements.
“The problem in New Mexico is we have so many existing wells that have so little production it costs tens of thousands of dollars, maybe $100,000, to retrofit that equipment so that it does not leak methane,” Nibert said.
The industry, he said, does not have a problem with those standards for new wells, but is concerned with the older wells that yield less oil. That could lead to operators prematurely abandoning wells and oil and gas that could be extracted instead being wasted.
“That is the concern from this industry that this methane rule had no grandfather clause in for existing wells,” Nibert said.
Other energy-related priorities, he said, could include changing bond requirements, so the state can plug additional abandoned or orphaned wells.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.